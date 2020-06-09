Thunder Road set to return June 18 on Pay-Per-View, with no fans

Racing in Vermont has returned, fans can support by purchasing stream

The start of the 2020 Thunder Road season is now set. Officials announced Tuesday the “Nation’s Site of Excitement” will hold a pay-per-view-only event Thursday, June 18 at 7 p.m. on the Northeast Sports Network.

Under much discussion, track officials reached an agreement with the state of Vermont, fans will not be permitted at the Speedbowl in compliance with state health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.

Thunder Road’s event on Thursday, June 18 will be available at www.NSNsports.net for $15 dollars.

All four Thunder Road divisions are opening their 2020 campaigns at the event. Including the Late Models, Flying Tigers, and Street Stocks. The Road Warriors will close out the program.

“We know our teams and fans have been eagerly waiting for this day,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “We want racing, and they want racing, so we’ve been working non-stop with the state to find a solution that would allow racing in a healthy and safe manner”

Michaud noted that the track is working on ways to accommodate Thunder Road season pass holders if the pay-per-view format becomes the only option.