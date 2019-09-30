Thunder Road: Therrien wins 57th Vermont Milk Bowl

Hinesburg, Vt. native gets first Milk Bowl win at Thunder Road

Bobby Therrien finally captured the Vermont Milk Bowl to close out the Thunder Road season in Barre on Sunday.

The Hinesburg, Vt. native held pole position in the first segment of the three lap race, and made up substantial ground in the next two legs of the competition to run away with the hardware.

The 2017 “King of the Road” got redemption with the win after a heartbreaking second-place finish behind Jason Corliss in last year’s Milk Bowl.

Brooks Clark (Waitsfield, Vt.) and Tyler Cahoon (Danville, Vt.) finshed second and third overall, respectively.

Jason Woodard (Waterbury Center, Vt.) took home the “Mini Milk Bowl” in the Flying Tiger division, and Jason Kenison (Groveton, N.H.) claimed the title in Street Stocks.

