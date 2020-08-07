Mike Martin steals Flying Tiger Triple Crown win

Just 0.031 seconds separated Mike Martin and Sam Caron (Colchester, Vt.) in the Flying Tiger feature at Thunder Road on Thursday night.

The two drivers battled for 20 laps down the stretch, but Martin just barely came out ahead to win round two of the Triple Crown Series, and his second victory this season.

Earlier in the season, Brandon Lanphear (Morrisville, Vt.) took the first leg of the Triple Crown Series.

Tyler Cahoon (Danville, Vt.) went wire-to-wire in the Late Model feature, leading all 50 laps en route to his first win of the racing season and fourth of his career. Brandon Gray (E. Thetford, Vt.) used some late-lap heroics to earn his first win of the year in the Street Stock division.

The Thunder Road slate continues on Thursday, Aug. 13 with the second-annual Road Warrior Challenge.