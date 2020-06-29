Thunder Road fans allowed back at the track

The Nation’s Site of Excitement will finally get to open its gates to fans starting on July 2.

Thunder Road will entertain a live crowd for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic when the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular begins on Thursday.

Several safety measures are being put in place to follow the terms of the agreement. The seating areas will be divided, and fans are required to stay in their areas throughout the event. Each seating area will also have designated restrooms, concession stands, and gates.

Season pass holders will be given priority access to the limited number of tickets, and the rest will be first-come-first-serve.

Thunder Road will also continue to broadcast the race via a pay-per-view stream on NSN. Post time is set for 7 p.m.