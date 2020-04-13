Thunder Road postpones season opener

As long as Vermont’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” initiative continues, Thunder Road will have to stay empty.

The racetrack released a statement on Monday to announce the postponement of the Community Bank N.A 150 on May 3, and the annual car show the day before.

“Thunder Road and ACT will wait to reschedule them until a clearer picture emerges of when the 2020 racing season can begin,” the statement read.

As of right now, the season opener has “tentatively” shifted to the RV Memorial Day Classic on Sunday, May 24. That date may change in accordance with further delays.