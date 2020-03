No indication of plans to adjust schedule

“The Nation’s Site of Excitement” is still shooting for a May 3 opening day, according to a press release on Monday.

Thunder Road is entering its 61st season, and has planned five months of racing including the track’s 1000th event in early July.

As of right now, opening day is set for May 3 at 1:30 p.m., and Barre native Jason Corliss enters the year as the track’s reigning Late Model champion.