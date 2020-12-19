Todd Woodcroft makes coaching debut Saturday in season opener against UMass

Vermont begins its season on Saturday on the road facing No. 10 UMass (2-3-1) for a pair of games.

Head coach Todd Woodcroft will be making his debut on the bench for the Catamounts as they begin the 20-21 campaign against a ranked opponent.

Facing No. 10 UMass will mark the third straight time Vermont will open its season on the road against a ranked team.

Woodcroft is the fifth coach in UVM men’s hockey history and the first to begin his career with an away game.

UVM leads the all-time series with the Minutemen 46-27-8. But, UMass has won a program record six straight against the Cats.

Woodcroft shared that the message every single day is the team over the individual and he’s just a part of the team.

“We will remain resilient in our plan and believe in our process that we’ve done since the end of last season and all the way through the challenges of COVID-19 throughout the summer” said Woodcroft.

UMass will host UVM on Saturday 12/19 at 6 p.m. and Sunday 12/20 at 7 p.m. Both games will be airing on NESN.