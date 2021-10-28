Todd Woodcroft on building foundation for successful UVM program

The Vermont men’s hockey team is opening up conference play on Friday night welcoming No. 9 Boston College to Burlington. The Catamounts are off to an 0-4 start this season.

Head coach Todd Woodcroft is on a mission to turn the program around but change doesn’t happen overnight. Although UVM holds a losing record, coach Woodcroft thinks the team is trending in the right direction.

“That’s what we’re trying to build is a sustainable program where the foundation is strong. Right now we’re in a bit of a storm. We haven’t had the success in the win column but we’ve gotten way better from last year” said Woodcroft.

The Catamounts leader added that the team is focused on getting to a point where they can finish and win games.

Vermont’s next opportunity to prove themselves is Friday night at Gutterson. Puck drop between the Catamounts and Eagles is scheduled for 7 p.m.