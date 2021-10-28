Todd Woodcroft on building foundation for successful UVM program

Sports

Woodcroft focused on rebuilding Cat hockey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Vermont men’s hockey team is opening up conference play on Friday night welcoming No. 9 Boston College to Burlington. The Catamounts are off to an 0-4 start this season.

Head coach Todd Woodcroft is on a mission to turn the program around but change doesn’t happen overnight. Although UVM holds a losing record, coach Woodcroft thinks the team is trending in the right direction.

“That’s what we’re trying to build is a sustainable program where the foundation is strong. Right now we’re in a bit of a storm. We haven’t had the success in the win column but we’ve gotten way better from last year” said Woodcroft.

The Catamounts leader added that the team is focused on getting to a point where they can finish and win games.

Vermont’s next opportunity to prove themselves is Friday night at Gutterson. Puck drop between the Catamounts and Eagles is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Athlete of the Week

More Athlete of the Week

Trending