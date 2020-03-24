Tom Aubrun wins USCHO Division III Player of the Year

Norwich senior netminder Tom Aubrun didn’t get to finish his career with a playoff run, but he does get to finish it at the top of the record books.

Aubrun was named USCHO.com’s DIII Player of the Year in a 2019-20 campaign canceled by the coronavirus, and canceled during a history Norwich shutout streak.

The goalie closed the campaign with nine shutouts in a row, an NCAA record across all divisions.

This season, he put up record performances with 13 shutouts and a staggering 572:31 minutes without a goal allowed. In his illustrious career, Aubrun set all-time marks in save percentage (.946) and goals against average (1.27).

Currently, Aubrun is planning his next move and weighing his professional options.

“Whatever is next, I’m extremely confident he’s going to go knock it out of the park,” Norwich head coach Cam Ellsworth said. “He’s a guy that I think can play big time professional hockey in this country and really anywhere in the world. I’ve been around a lot of really talented goaltenders and he ranks right up there.”