22-year career saw Brady win seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP's

One of the greatest quarterbacks every is throwing in the towel.

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady is retiring, he announced on social media Tuesday.

The fomer Patriots and Buccaneers QB has had an illustrious 22-year NFL career, and finishes as the current all-time leader in passing touchdowns (624) and passing yards (84,250), among other statistics.

Brady has cleaned up in individual accolades, and has won three NFL MVP awards, five Super Bowl MVP honors, and is a three-time NFL All-Pro and 15-time Pro Bowl selection.