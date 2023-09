The ABC22/FOX44 Top Plays of the Week Nominees are here for the New Week

Hartford’s, Ezra Mock, Airborne Catch Plattsburgh’s, Nick Clookey, Contests Break Away Attempt Northeastern Clinton’s, Desiree Dubois, Leaping Save Saranac’s, Brenna Duquette, From Distance

VOTE HERE!

Results Will Be Revealed on Thursday Night’s Sports Shows