The division III reinging national champions hosted Colby for a conference match up Saturday.

The Panthers scored twice in each half, as Middlebury finished with a 4-1 NESCAC victory over No. 17 Colby.

Junior Erin Nicholas fired a shot to put the Panthers ahead 1-0 over the Mules.

The Panthers held a 15-5 advantage in shots, and doubled the Mules in penalty corners (12-6).

The Panthers extended their win streak having won 18-straight overall.