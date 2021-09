Home field bred more success for the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

Middlebury handled 11th-ranked Bowdoin 3-1 at Kohn field for its 39th-consecutive home victory.

Senior forward Erin Nicholas was instrumental in the victory and played a part in every score with two goals and an assist.

The Panthers moved to 4-0 this season, and will wrap up their five-game home stand on Sunday, Sept. 19 against 12th-ranked Babson at 1 p.m.