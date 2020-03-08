Top-ranked Norwich men’s hockey claims NEHC title

Cadets shut down No. 5 Hobart in championship game

The Cadets recorded their ninth-straight shutout as they topped Hobart for their second NEHC tournament championship in a row on Saturday night.

Norwich senior goalie Tom Aubrun stopped 29 shots to extend his NCAA-record shutout minutes streak to 572:31 as the Cadets took down the Statesmen 3-0.

The title win also marked the 14th NEHC championship in program history.

NU pushed its unbeaten streak to 18 games in a row heading into the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Cadets will find out where they land in the bracket during the NCAA selection show on Monday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m.