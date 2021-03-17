Top seed Essex boys’ hockey advances to D1 semis

The #1 Essex Hornets hosted #6 Colchester in a division I boys’ hockey quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday night.

Matthew Cincotta put the Hornets ahead 1-0 in the first period with a snipe between Colchester goaltender Kieran Phillips and the pipe.

In the second period, EHS tallied three consecutive goals and took a 4-0 lead over the Lakers.

Essex notched goals by Max Line, Matthew Cincotta, Drew Forcier, Hazen Pierce, and Trenton Sisters. Sisters scored the fifth and final goal in the third period.

Colchester goaltender Kieran Phillips tallied 36 saves in Wednesday’s 5-1 loss.