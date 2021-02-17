Top seed on the line as Vermont men’s hoops battles UMBC

Cats can claim number one seed with series sweep against Retrievers

In a season that has been so different, UVM men’s basketball’s rivalry against UMBC remains a constant.

Both teams are 9-3 in America East, and recent changes to the schedule make this matchup the deciding factor behind who finishes with the regular season title and the number one seed that follows.

Mathematically, Vermont and UMBC have already secured a top-two finish and bye through the conference semifinals. Due to tiebreaker rules, Vermont will likely need a sweep to claim first place.

The teams will begin their back-to-back in Baltimore on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.