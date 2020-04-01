Transfers joining UVM men’s basketball program for 2020-21 season

Newest players suiting up in the green and gold for 2020-21 season

The UVM men’s basketball team will have a few new additions in the 2020-21 season. After a very successful season the Catamounts claimed the regular season conference title and America East playoff title.

Justin Mazzulla joined the program in the middle of the 2019-20 campaign. Mazzulla is a transfer from George Washington. He averaged 8.9 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and led GW in assists. Mazzulla started in all 33 games for GW the season prior.

Tomas Murphy is a six-foot-eight graduate transfer from Northeastern. Murphy averages 9 points per game. Murphy a Wakefield, Rhode Island native confirmed his verbal commitment in a tweet.

Bernie Andre a Northern Arizona University transfer will be joining the Catamounts next season as well. The 6-foot-6 small forward averaged 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds a game this past season for NAU. Andre’s commitment was confirmed in a tweet.

In addition to these three transfers, incoming freshman Georges Lefebvre will join the roster in Fall 2020 as well.