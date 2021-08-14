Travis Roy Foundation Wiffle Ball Tournament reaches fundraising goal

The 20th and final Travis Roy Foundation Wiffle Ball Tournament called its $1 million r fundraising goal “ambitious,” but as it turns out, it was no problem at all.

On Saturday afternoon, the foundation announced on Twitter that it raised nearly one hundred thousand dollars over that amount for a grand total of $1,091,924 (and counting).

WE DID IT – these individuals raised $1,091,924 for @trfoundation!!!! 🎉🎉🎉 No greater family to have for the past 20 years. ❤️❤️❤️#TRFWIFFLE #travisroyfoundation #travisroywiffleballtournament pic.twitter.com/1SWshoDOb3 — Travis Roy Foundation WIFFLE Ball Tournament (@TRFWiffle) August 14, 2021

In its 20-year history, the tournament has now raised over $7.5 million dollars for the Travis Roy Foundation, dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal cord injury surviors.

This year will be the final tournament sponsored by the foundation, and will conclude in Essex, Vt. on Sunday, Aug. 15.