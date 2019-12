The Norwich Cadets hosted the 2019 Hockenbury Classic this weekend.

The Cadets earned a spot in the championship game against Trinity.

The Bantams opened up a 30-16 lead at the end of the first half over the Cadets.

Trinity pulled away with a 69-53 win over Norwich. After today’s loss the Cadets fall to 2-7. The Bantams improve to 6-4.

Norwich returns to play on Tuesday, Dec. 31 hosting Wentworth. Tip off is set for 2 p.m.