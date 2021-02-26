Two Catamounts earned Hockey East recognition

UVM will host the five-seed Maine in a single game Hockey East Quarterfinal Sunday

Two UVM women’s hockey players received season-long recognition from Hockey East as the regular season wrapped up.

Senior forward Olivia Kilberg earned the Sportsmanship award and first-year goaltender Jessie McPherson was named to the Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team.

Kilberg earned the conference’s sportsmanship award after playing 115 games for Vermont and only committing three penalties over the course of four seasons. She hasn’t committed any infractions over the last three seasons.

Jessie McPherson finished the regular season with a .938 save-percentage and a 1.57 goals-against average. McPherson’s goals-against average was the eighth best in the entirety of the NCAA.

Vermont will host the five-seed Maine in a single game Hockey East Quarterfinal Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Gutterson.