Two Vermont programs on pause due to COVID-19

Two UVM women’s programs are currently on pause due to the coronavirus. The women’s basketball and women’s hockey team have paused all team activities.

Both teams paused activity following a single positive coronavirus test result among each program’s Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff.



Both the Vermont women’s basketball and women’s hockey teams were schedule to face Maine this weekend, both series have been postponed.

Rescheduled dates for the both series will be announced at a later time by America East and Hockey East.