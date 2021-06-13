U-32 baseball shuts down Spaulding for first-ever D2 title

U-32 senior Owen Kellington closed out his high school career with a bang at Centennial Field on Sunday afternoon.

The UConn-bound pitcher and soon-to-be Vermont Lake Monster crushed a solo home run in the fourth inning, and closed things out with three terrific frames on the mound as the Raiders blanked Spaulding 5-0 for their first D2 championship in school history.

Kellington combined with sophomore starter Alexzander Keane for just two hits allowed in the victory in U-32 second-ever championship appearance, while Spaulding fell short in its first season as a D2 team.