#3 U-32 faced #2 Harwood in the div. II semifinal matchup on Wednesday at Burlington high school.

U-32 took an early 1-0 lead over Harwood with a free kick goal by captain Caroline Kirby.

With five minutes left in the first half Claire Obeldobel sent a through pass to Sasha Kennedy and Kennedy scored to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead.

After a scoreless second half the Raiders defeated Harwood 2-0 and will face #5 Rice Memorial in the D2 title game on Saturday.