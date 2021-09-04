U-32 football blanks Rice Memorial

U-32 gave RMHS nothing to work with on Saturday afternoon in South Burlington.

The Raiders’ defense came up big with two interceptions in the second half, but a blocked punt made all the difference in a 13-0 win against Rice Memorial.

The clutch special teams play allowed senior running back Hank Beling to pad the U-32 lead with the only touchdown of the second half, and the Raiders defense shut the door from there.

U-32 will play its home-opener hosting D3 Woodstock on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m., while RMHS will look to rebound hosting Mt. Abraham/Vergennes on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.