U-32 track and field races to victory at D2 state championships

The U-32 Raiders put on quite the performance at the division II state meet in South Burlington.

Both Raiders squads took home hardware from Munson field. The U-32 girls team claimed its first D2 title since 2016. The girls finished with a total score of 107. Followed by Rice Memorial with 67 and Middlebury Union with 44 points.

The U-32 boys finished in dominant fashion as well tallying 117 points. The Raiders held a large margin between first and the second place team Spaulding. The Crimson Tide came in second place with 46 points followed by Missisquoi Valley Union with 41.



