U-32’s Owen Kellington making Lake Monsters debut Saturday

U-32’s Owen Kellington is making his debut for the Vermont Lake Monsters on Saturday. The six-foot pitcher was just on the mound at Centennial Field five days ago. Kellington led the U-32 Raiders to a division II championship win over Spaulding.

The Lake Monsters announced in a release Friday afternoon that Kellington earned the starting job on the mound. Vermont is hosting Westfield at Centennial and its the first game back where full capacity is allowed in the stands.

Just one day after his high school graduation, the MLB prospect will be suiting up for the Monsters. In the division II championship game last weekend, he hit a 2-run homer and then pitched the final 3 innings. While pitching he struckout 7 of 11 batters. During the regular season alone, he recorded two 15-strikeout no-hitters.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Saturday. First pitch against Westfield is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

