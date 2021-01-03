UAlbany men’s hoops defeats UVM 63-62

Catamounts struggle in second half against Great Danes

Vermont fell to UAlbany 63-62 on Saturday night. Junior forward Ryan Davis notched his first double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Vermont falls to 2-3 while UAlbany improves to 1-3.

“We played well in the first half but UAlbany did a good job fighting its way back in the second half,” said head coach John Becker.

Albany native Isaiah Powell tallied 13 points and collected six boards on his hometown team. The junior shot 5-of-7 from the floor and drained two from beyond the arc.

Vermont and UAlbany will meet again in game two on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Patrick Gym.