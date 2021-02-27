UMass Lowell completes the series sweep over UVM

On Saturday the UVM men’s hockey team closed out its two-game set against UMass Lowell.
Vermont’s captain, Andrew Lucas put the Catamounts on the board five minutes into the contest and gave UVM a 1-0 lead.
The 1-0 stood until the second period when Lowell’s Chase Blackmun rifled a shot above freshman goaltender Gabe Carriere. The game was tied 1-1 until the final period.
In the third period, Andre Lee and Matt Brown each scored a goal to give UMass Lowell a 3-1 lead.
In the final minutes Vermont’s Tristan Mullen scored but UVM ultimately fell 3-2.
The Catamounts are expected to play two games next weekend. UVM’s opponent and location will be announced on Tuesday.