UNH pulls past UVM in annual Catamount Classroom game

Wildcats pull past Catamounts with young fans in crowd

UVM women’s basketball hosted New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

The Catamounts entered the contest with the exact same America East record as the Wildcats. Both team sat at 3-4 in conference play.

New Hampshire jumped out to an early 5-0 lead but the Catamounts quickly responded with the largest run of the first half, 7-0, behind a three-pointer from Hanna Crymble and buckets from Sarah Wells and Emma Utterback.

As a team the Catamounts notched seven blocks.

Vermont is back home on Saturday, February 1 as they host UAlbany at 2 p.m. The Cats will celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

