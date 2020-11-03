Update on Vermont high school 20-21 winter sports season

High school winter sports will have a season beginning competition on Jan. 11, 2021 earliest.

Indoor track and wrestling will not take place this winter. Vermont winter sports eligible for competition include ice hockey, basketball, skiing, snowboarding, bowling, gymnastics, dance, and cheerleasing.

Masks are a requirement for all sports and spectators. No spectators will be allowed at games that will be held indoors. A handful of schools will be installing cameras to live-stream games.

Practice may begin on Nov. 30 and games will not be permitted until Jan. 11 at the earliest.

Below are the guidelines to the winter sports season provided by the VPA and Vermont Agency of Education: