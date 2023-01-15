The sunny Sunday began with the men at 9:30 in the morning, and the best finish for the U.S. team was Tanner Perkins from Montana State University, who finished in 8th place, 0.62 seconds behind the first place finisher Jan Zabystran from the Czech Republic. For the women, Colorado Mountain College student Cheyenne Brown was wearing bib number 18 and had a successful run, finishing 13th overall in the Super G portion of the alpine combined event.

She spoke about what it was like representing team USA at an international event like this. “It’s definitely always been a dream of mine, I mean it’s pretty awesome to be able to represent your country and do your best for your country and be one of the few that was selected to be here,” she said. “It feels very special and I feel so honored to be here.”

Brown said she had never skied at Whiteface before, and said it was special to race at a place so many icons have before. “Watching people that I’ve looked up to all of my ski racing career, they’ve ski raced here, and they’ve been successful here,” said Brown. “It kind of puts a little bit of fire in you to be like them even more.”

The top finisher for the US team was Ainsley Proffit from the University of Alaska-Anchorage, who finished 11th overall. Proffit said she has been coming to ski at Whiteface since she was 12 years old and enjoyed the familiarity. “It’s so nice to be here and be on a hill I have skied before because I know what to expect, it’s a lot of fun, it feels nice to be here with the home crowd,” said Proffit.

Proffit echoed brown’s sentiment that it is an honor to put on the team USA jersey and represent her country. The alpine combined event will continue on Monday at Whiteface with the men’s and women’s slalom, where Brown and Proffit will look to build on their successful runs.