Utterback named America East Rookie of the Week

UVM freshman guard Emma Utterback (Greenwood, Ind. / Center Grove High School) continues to establish herself as one of the best freshman in the America East.

Utterback made her two starts at point guard count, and filled the stat sheet over the past week.

Against Norwich, Utterback put up 14 points, four rebounds and six assists in a lopsided 86-40 Vermont win.

She followed that performance up with a team-high 15 points in a 76-53 victory against Canisius to go along with two assists, two steals and a career-high eight rebounds.

Utterback currently leads all freshman in the America East with 11.3 points per game.

UVM closes out a five-game homestand against NJIT on Saturday, December 14 at 1 p.m.