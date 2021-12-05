Utterback’s career-high leads UVM women’s hoops past Loyola Chicago

Vermont’s Emma Utterback posted a new best in scoring in the Cats’ win on Sunday afternoon.

The junior guard dropped a career-high 23 points as UVM topped Loyola Chicago 72-62 in Patrick Gym. Four of five Catamount starters scored in double figures to help Vermont to its second win in a row.

CVU grad and Hinesburg, Vt. native Catherine Gilwee made her first career start in the victory. The first year guard tied captain Josie Larkins for a game-high four assists.

Vermont avoided the same second-half collapse that it saw in the close win against LIU on Friday, and the team held its lead for the final 37:27 of play against the Ramblers.

The Catamounts pushed their record to an even 4-4 with the win. Next up, UVM closes out its five-game home stand hosting twin state rival Dartmouth on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.