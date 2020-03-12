UVM Athletics Cancels All Team Activities for the rest of the 2019-20 Academic Year

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UVM Athletics released this statement:

“Along with the rest of the America East Conference, UVM Athletics will be cancelling all team activities (practice, competition, and organized training) for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. This decision is effective immediately. As always, the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff remain our top priority. While I know this is difficult news for our dedicated student-athletes, coach and staff, this is clearly a time for sports to take aback seat to the responsibility that we all have to keep each other safe” – Jeff Schulman, UVM Director of Athletics

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog