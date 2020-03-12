UVM Athletics Cancels All Team Activities for the rest of the 2019-20 Academic Year

UVM Athletics released this statement:
“Along with the rest of the America East Conference, UVM Athletics will be cancelling all team activities (practice, competition, and organized training) for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. This decision is effective immediately. As always, the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff remain our top priority. While I know this is difficult news for our dedicated student-athletes, coach and staff, this is clearly a time for sports to take aback seat to the responsibility that we all have to keep each other safe” – Jeff Schulman, UVM Director of Athletics