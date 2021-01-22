UVM Athletics on pause due to COVID-19

Two week pause due to an increase in COVID-19 results

UVM Athletics will be on a two week pause. On Friday evening, Vermont stopped all on-campus athletic activity, including games, team practices, and individual workouts until Thursday, February 4.

UVM Athletics shared that the measure, which follows an increase in positive COVID-19 test results in the athletics program, is being taken to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches and staff.

The Catamounts have had multiple teams pause team activity and postpone games this season. This week alone six games were postponed due to COVID-19.

The UVM men’s and women’s hockey teams have not played a game since January 9th. The men’s basketball team last played on Jan. 17 and the women’s team hasn’t seen game action since Jan. 4.