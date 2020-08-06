UVM Athletics provides an update on COVID-19 testing within its programs

UVM Athletics sent a release to media regarding COVID-19 testing within its programs.

The Vermont men’s & women’s basketball teams are the only two UVM teams permitted to participate in formal team practice. Both teams began activity on July 20, after all-student athletes met the Vermont mandated quarantine requirements.

The UVM men’s basketball team is currently on a training pause and pending further test results is scheduled to resume activity and practice next week.

There have been a total of 75 tests administered to student-athletes, coaches, and staff. Out of the 75 sample, two people tested positive and were isolated per protocols. Both cases that tested positive were asymptomatic.

UVM Athletics will continue daily medical check-ins and monitor those in isolation and quarantine.