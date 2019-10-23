UVM basketball talks upcoming season on Media Day

“Go Cats, go!”

Get ready to hear that cheer ring through Patrick Gym once again.

UVM men’s and women’s basketball gathered on their home court for the annual Media Day on Wednesday afternoon.

John Becker’s squad is fresh off an America East championship and a trip to the NCAA tournament.

Those accomplishments weighed heavy among the Catamounts’ conference peers, as Vermont was unanimously voted to finish first in the America East preseason poll.

In addition, Anthony Lamb was named to the preseason all-conference team.

The women’s hoops team was picked to finish sixth in the conference preseason poll, but that selection doesn’t faze the Cats.

To hear how each UVM team is tackling the new season, watch the video above.