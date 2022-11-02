The University of Vermont men’s and women’s basketball teams, officially tipped off the 2022-23 season with their annual media day.

Members of both squads met with the media, to discuss the upcoming season.

The men’s team is looking newer than years past, and leaves some uncertainty as to who this team will be.

The women’s team is looking to continue what last year’s team did, winning 20 game in a season, for the first time in 12 years.

Hear from the head coaches, and players from each team, in the video above.