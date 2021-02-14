UVM claims series sweep over Stony Brook behind Murphy’s season-high

Vermont grad Transfer Tomas Murphy provided some much-needed bench scoring in the Cats victory over Stony Brook on Sunday.

Three UVM players scored in double digits, but Murphy’s season-high 17 points led the way for a gritty 61-57 win.

“He was the difference tonight,” UVM head coach John Becker said.

“It was great to see some success on the court today, but really it’s just about winning,” Tomas Murphy added. “Everybody was able to step up and do their job in different roles. It was great to see.”

The Cats secured their third series sweep in a row with the victory over the Seawolves, and took home their seventh win in a row.

Next up, UVM will travel to UMBC on Thursday, Feb. 18 and Friday, Feb. 19 to battle the Retrievers for first place in the America East standings.