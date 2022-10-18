UVM’s annual fall foliage Cross Country invite, was held at hard’ack recreation area.

The Vermont Catamounts competed against America East schools: Bryant, NJIT, and New Hampshire. With Sacred Heart rounding out the five-team field. The men’s race, which went off at 1:45, was an 8 km course, and would be led by Andrew Compton, The U-32 raider alum. He finished second individually when Vermont raced here Labor Day weekend, in the season opener.

Today he would not only win the race, but would pull away from the rest of the field… running 12 seconds faster than he did six weeks ago, and on a course that was soft muddy and *supposed* to be slower.

As a team Vermont would hold off New Hampshire for the slim four point win, putting three runners in front of the wildcats top guy, and all five UVM scorers would place in the top 15 overall. This is Andrew’s second consecutive individual fall foliage victory.

The women’s race started the day with a 1 PM start, and would also see a catamount, out in front. Jane Leighton would be the leader in her race, taking control early on…never looking back, as she wins the 5K race in a time of 18:35. Having won this race twice previously in her career, she is used to be in the front runner, but did have to make her way through the now soggy terrain.



All five catamount scorers, would finish in the top *nine* spots, to easily take home the team win, 29 points ahead of new America East school Bryant. The cats now take a weekend off to prepare for the America east championships October 29th, in Maryland.