UVM delays start of winter season to Dec. 18

The University of Vermont made an announcement on Sunday night that its hockey and basketball teams will have to wait a little longer to get their seasons started.

“After discussions with President Garimella and the Vermont Department of Health, it became clear that delaying the start of our seasons was the most responsible course of action,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman. “Our state is obviously seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and it’s important that our programs are operating in a manner that is consistent with guidance from state officials. I certainly feel for our student-athletes, coaches and staff who have been following strict protocols in preparing for a return to competition. Moving forward, we will make every effort to play out our competitive schedules while always prioritizing the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes, as well as that of our campus and community.”

The UVM men’s and women’s hockey teams were set to begin their seasons against Hockey East foe UConn on Nov. 20, with the men getting home ice. Now, the women’s hockey team will begin play at Gutterson Fieldhouse against New Hampshire on Saturday, Dec. 19. The men take the ice the following week, hosting a weekend series against Northeastern starting on Saturday, Dec. 26.

Vermont men’s basketball was scheduled to play three games in “Bubbleville” at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Now, non-conference schedules will not be possible for either basketball team, and teams will open play against UMass Lowell when the conference schedule begins on Saturday, Dec. 19.