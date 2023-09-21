Burlington, VT – The Vermont men’s soccer team dropped 5 spots in the recent United Coaches Soccer poll.
Then they dropped the Siena Saints on the field with a 1-nil victory.
Highlights from the game, and hear from UVM, in the video above.
