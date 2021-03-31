UVM field hockey falls in home opener to UMass Lowell in shootout

The Catamounts fall to 0-6 with a 2-1 shootout loss to UMass Lowell. Vermont took an early 1-0 lead over the River Hawks but Lowell quickly tied the game up 1-1.

South Burlington native Kate Hall scored UVM’s lone goal. Hall received a pass from Sydney Melfi who drove the ball towards the cage.

The Catamounts had a chance to take a 2-1 lead with a penalty stroke from Puck Kwaspen but the shot went too high over the cage.

After a scoreless overtime, and double-overtime the contest went into a shootout. Lowell scored on its first two attempts, the Catamounts did not score in the shootout in four chances.

UVM continues its homestand on Saturday hosting UNH. The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.