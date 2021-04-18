UVM field hockey falls to Cal in season finale

The Golden Bears stifled the Cats on Sunday’s senior day clash.

Cal keeper Cato Knipping made a handful of key saves down the stretch to hold UVM off the scoreboard and earn a 1-0 shutout victory at Moulton Winder Field.

Vermont’s best opportunity to tie came in the final minute of regulation, but Knipping steered a shot away with a sprawling save to preserve the lead.

Cal’s Brynn Zorilla scored the lone goal of the contest early in the second half. The junior midfielder’s fourth tally of the season ended up being the game-winner in the defensive affair.

UVM finished the season 2-8 overall, while the Golden Bears closed their campaign 5-6.