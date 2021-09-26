UVM field hockey falls to UAlbany in OT

Vermont was left looking for an elusive win against UAlbany on Sunday afternoon.

Great Danes’ first-year midfielder Alison Smisdom converted on a penalty stroke to seal a 3-2 overtime victory, and helped UAlbany to its 17th-straight win against Vermont.

UVM found the net just over a minute into regulation when native Vermonters Lydia Maitland and Kate Hall linked up for the opening tally off of a penalty corner. Senior midfielder Clodagh Ferry tallied the other goal for the Cats that put them up 2-1 in the second half.

Vermont’s second loss in a row dropped them to 6-4 this season, and 0-2 in America East play. The Catamounts will try and snap the losing skid when they travel to play conference foe Monmouth on Friday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m.