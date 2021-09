A hot start led to a solid win for Vermont in its home opener on Tuesday afternoon.

Clodagh Ferry scored the first goal of the contest less than three minutes in, and first-years Alina Gerke and Sophia Drees also added tallies to help the Cats to a 3-2 win against Holy Cross at Moulton Winder Field.

UVM snapped a two-game skid with the victory, and pushed its record back to an even 2-2. The Catamounts stay home on Friday, Sept. 10 when they host Hofstra at 2 p.m.