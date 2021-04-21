UVM field hockey players earn All-Conference honors

Five Vermont field hockey players earned All-Conference honors for the 2021 season.

Team standouts Kate Hall, Clodagh Ferry, and Claudia Cotter all earned a spot on the All-Conference Second Team. Puck Kwaspen landed on the All-Rookie team and Lydia Maitland secured a spot on the All-Academic team.

It’s the sixth straight season a player on the UVM roster has earned All-Conference status and the third straight year the Catamounts have had a player on the All-Rookie team.

South Burlington native Kate Hall tallied a team-high five goals this season for 10 points. Hall’s five goals were tied for the fourth-most in America East this season.