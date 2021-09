The Catamounts scored two goals in the fourth quarter to secure a 2-0 victory over Brown. With the win, UVM improves to 4-2 on the season while the Brown Bears fall to 3-1.

The Catamounts are now riding a three-game win streak which is the longest under head coach Kate Pfeifer. UVM is now undefeated at 3-0 when playing at home.

Vermont returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 18 on the road at Dartmouth. The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.