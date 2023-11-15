Burlington, Vt – The Vermont men’s soccer team may not have won the America East Conference, but they are still getting a second chance after hearing their name called during Monday’s Selection Show.

Vermont lost in the conference quarterfinals, which kept them on the bubble of having their season continue.

They will also get a home game on Thursday, at home with Rider University, a 6pm kick off.

See the team’s reaction to receiving the at large bid, and hear from them following the announcement, in the video above.