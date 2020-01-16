UVM goalie Stefanos Lekkas Named 2020 Hobey Baker Nominee

Catamounts fearless leader has been nominated for the second consecutive year

Thursday it was announced the senior goalie has been nominated for the Hobey Baker award. It’s the second consecutive season Lekkas has been nominated.

Lekkas sits in second of all-time career saves with 3,468. He’s also posted three shutouts in the 2019-20 season. Lekkas’ career save percentage (.918) is the best in UVM men’s hockey history.

The senior goaltender is one of 12 hockey east players nominated, and one of 15 goalies.

Fan voting for the Hobey Baker award is live and will run through Sunday, March 9th. The top-10 nominees will be announced at the Frozen Four on Friday, April 10th.